Mary “Gail” Roberts Rogers, age 73 of Griffin passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Brightmoor Hospice in Griffin.
Mrs. Rogers was born in Lagrange, Georgia on June 16, 1945, She is preceded in death by her parents Simeon Earl Roberts and Grace Lee Roberts. She was a member of Twin Oaks Baptist Tabernacle, Thomaston, GA. She also retired after 11 years as a Spalding County Magistrate Court Judge.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Frank A. Rogers, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Rogers requested to be cremated and services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to: Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, Arkansas 72202.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Mary “Gail” Roberts Rogers, by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.