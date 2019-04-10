/Unitedbank
Varsity boys soccer perfect in region play

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Wednesday, April 10. 2019
By Chris DeMarco

The No. 9 ranked AAA Pike County Pirates Varsity Boy’s soccer team stayed perfect in region play when they defeated the Rutland Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday, April 1 at the Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon. The Pirates (9-5-0, 5-0) scored two goals in the first half, while adding another two in the second half to cruise to a 4-2 victory over the Hurricanes. Rutland (4-4-0, 3-1) also scored two goals in the second half, but the Pirates held on for the win.

