Tristin English

Tristin English hits for the cycle!

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Monday, April 8. 2019
Pike’s Tristin English has a .314 batting average for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and helped the team even the series with No. 9 North Carolina over the weekend. He became the first Yellow Jacket since 2001 (Richard Lewis against Georgia Southern) to hit for the cycle on April 6, notching the milestone with a key eighth-inning home run off the scoreboard. He had never hit for the cycle before and was a part of the postgame interview at ramblinwreck.com.

