Mrs. Lou Burt, age 85, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Burt was born on Tuesday, December 19, 1933 in Thomaston, Georgia to the late Richard Sewell and the late Annie Mae Ellington Sewell. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Corry Luther Burt, Jr. Lou worked for Milby Medical Center as a manager and was a member of Concord Baptist Church. She loved crosswords puzzles. Lou and Mr. Burt completed 2 cross country trips, and upon retirement they built their home in Lamar County.
Lou is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Diane and Tom Wellner; son & daughter-in-law, David & Victoria Burt; grandchildren, Leigh A. Waldis, Stephanie L. Weglarz; great-grandchildren, Zachary D. Waldis, Kathryn L. Waldis, Olivia G. Waldis; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Lou Burt will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mark Sewell officiating. Interment will follow in Old Hebron Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lamar County Animal Shelter-Building Fund: Payable to – Community Foundation of Central GA, 577 Mulberry Street, Suite 1600, Macon, Georgia 31201 in memory of Mrs. Burt.
