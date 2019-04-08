Brandon Gobble

Brandon Jobe Gobble, age 20, of Zebulon, passed away April 5, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a 2015 graduate of Pike County High School and was currently working at Zaxby’s in Thomaston. Brandon loved technology and gaming, skateboarding and skinny jeans.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bobbie Lynn Moore, his brother, Michael William Gobble, and his grandparents, Linda Joyce Johnson, and Troy and Jeanette Moore.
He is survived by his father and step-mother: Michael and Sarah Gobble of Zebulon; mother and step-father: Ranise and Bobby Moore of Pridgen; brothers: Larry Thigpen of Douglas and Hunter Moore of Pridgen; sisters: Shelby Benson of Zebulon, Ariel Davis of Pearson, and Emily Thigpen of Douglas; grandparents: Denise Hall of Forsyth, Ray Russell of Dublin, William Dallas Gobble of Jackson, Doug and Sue Landers of Concord, and Nana Donna Whaley of Covington; foster sisters: Irelyn, Ivy, Isabella, and Olivia; fiancé: Emily Moore of Thomaston; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, April 7, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Wesley Lassiter officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery.
