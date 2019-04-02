Rickie C. Maddox

Mr. Rickie Charles Maddox, age 71, of Zebulon, passed away April 1, 2019, at his home. He was born September 2, 1947, son of the late Grady Maddox and the late Louise Ward Maddox. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam War. Rickie was a builder and enjoyed working on old cars and trucks. He was a kind-hearted and good man who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was a long-time member and Deacon of New Hope Baptist Church in Zebulon. Rickie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Maddox Jones.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Maddox; daughters and sons-in-law: Jamie and Rusty Sprayberry and Keri and Clay Lewis all of Zebulon; step-children and their spouses: Larry and Chasity Wooten of Orchard Hill, Denise and Chris Myers of Nicholson and Justin and Larenda Wooten of Zebulon; grandchildren: Kayli and Rose Sprayberry, Austin Lewis, Gavin Wooten, Nalai and Tyler Story, Colby, Jackson and Willow Wooten; sister and brother-in-law: Esther and Jerry Cox of Milner; brother: Ronnie Maddox of Zebulon; and many other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, April 3, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 11 a.m., in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Deacon Bob French will officiate.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.