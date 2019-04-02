Boys and girls middle school track teams earn championships

The middle school track team pulled off a championship for both the boys and girls teams on Saturday in the League Championship.
“We knew that we had competition from Peach and Lamar but Upson was the strongest,” said coach Clay Woerner. “The lead changed all day. Both boys and girls had several individual League Champions but it was a total team effort that won it.”
Champions and runners-up include Lane Fordham who was first in Discus; Naudia Brown who was first in shot put and second in discus; Andrew Edwards who was second in 3200 meter; Luke Woerner who was first in 1600 meter and first in 800 meter; Madison Wilson who was first in 1600 meter and second in 800 meter; Addison Stuart who was second in 1600 meter; Zy Thompson who was first in high jump, first in 400 and first in 100 meter hurdles; Jada Colbert who was second in high jump; Jakilen King who was second in 100 meters; and Rylee Gordon who was second in 100 meter hurdles.
The girls 4x400 team of Thompson, Colbert, Chloe Lowery and Makenzie Malcom were first and ran a time that is competitive in the state.
“The meet came down to the last events with the girls trailing to Upson by five points and the boys winning by three points with strong Upson teams,” said coach Werner. “The Pirates had to place two teams in both races. And they did. Both boys teams finished third and fifth and the girls teams finished first and fourth.”
Others who placed third through eighth and scored points for the team included Lucas Dukes in long jump and relays, Ozzie Osteen in 400 and high jump, Ian Williams in 800 and relays, Lexi Reeves in 3200, Zander Potter in 3200, Caleb Gooch in discus, Jada Colbert in hurdles and 400, Makensie Malcom in long jump, Lane Woodward in 400, Nathan Shope in both relays and Lindsey Willicker in relay.