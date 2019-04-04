[Photo by Melissa Kerscher] The JV Lady Pirates were undefeated all season and dominated other teams, only allowing three goals to be scored against them. The championship team includes (front row l-r) Allie Kelly, Leigha Warren, Morghan Reeder, Madison Bailey, Haylee Jones, Mary Elliott, Ashley Jarvis (back row l-r) Savannah McBrayer, Alli Warren, Rachel Licari, Anna Matthews, Cathryn Stuart, Priscila Facundo, Jenna Kerscher, Reagan Meredith, Victoria Roark, Shelbie Wallace, Aisley Sampler and coach Mike Muccillo. Not pictured is Mia McGurl.
JV Lady Pirates finish undefeated season with championship
