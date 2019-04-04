/Unitedbank
/Eedition
[Photo by Melissa Kerscher] The JV Lady Pirates were undefeated all season and dominated other teams, only allowing three goals to be scored against them. The championship team includes (front row l-r) Allie Kelly, Leigha Warren, Morghan Reeder, Madison Bailey, Haylee Jones, Mary Elliott, Ashley Jarvis (back row l-r) Savannah McBrayer, Alli Warren, Rachel Licari, Anna Matthews, Cathryn Stuart, Priscila Facundo, Jenna Kerscher, Reagan Meredith, Victoria Roark, Shelbie Wallace, Aisley Sampler and coach Mike Muccillo. Not pictured is Mia McGurl.

JV Lady Pirates finish undefeated season with championship

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Sports
Thursday, April 4. 2019
The Lady Pirates JV girls soccer team was undefeated this season with a 12-0 record and they didn’t slow down as they headed into the league championship game.

The JV Lady Pirates dominated their opposing teams throughout the season and only allowed three goals to be scored against them all season.

They played ACE Academy from Macon for the league championship title on Saturday at noon.

The Lady Pirates won 1-0 over ACE.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter