Memories will help brighten the present with the past

My oldest child, Beth, recently had her 50th birthday. That’s a sho-nuff reason for memories, don’t you think? She was born in Savannah at St. Joseph’s Hospital, a Catholic facility with a good reputation for birthing babies. I was the only laborer in the labor room; there was a crucifix, Christ on the cross, visible from my bed.
My doc had already given me “something for pain” - I daresay the real reason was to speed the labor. The drug’s effect was making me see double and triple. I was looking at the figure of Jesus and trying to pray, but everything kept jumping around. I finally blurted out: “Lord, you know what I’m trying to say!”
She was the “redhead” that my Granddaddy Smith had always wanted in the family, but he never got to see her - maybe.
Though everybody tells me what I saw in my hospital room later was some hallucination, I believed it at the time and I still do. What I saw was my grandfather Smith talking to Bob’s also-deceased Grandpa Nauyok, about how pretty that baby was.
It was a comfort, my friends; we had always revered those men in our lives. I was glad to think they actually might be seeing my Elizabeth.
All our grandparents, and our parents, are gone now. Every once in a while, somebody comes up with a forgotten story about one or another of them. That’s like hearing their voices again. It can’t hurt. We know where they all are now.
The influence of those ancestors on us cannot be denied. There were only seven grandparents instead of eight; Bob’s Nauyok grandmother died when his mother was only 14 years old. “Mom” used to tell some of the memories of her mother, but many had faded with time.
Bob’s Pedrotti grandparents lived on a farm about 30 miles from his parents, and we always enjoyed visiting there. At Grandpa Pedrotti’s wake, Grandma Pedrotti introduced me to a friend as “my granddaughter Kay,” not “this is Bob’s wife.” That meant the world to me.
Now if I have a few tears here, and I’ve generated some for you, let me tell a very funny memory of my own father. He was also a columnist for several newspapers, but best-known to readers of the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville.
There was a guy in the newsroom who was jealous of Daddy’s abilities, without a doubt. He sidled up to my father one day and said, “Vic, that was a good column this week. Who wrote it for you?” Daddy shot back, “Who read it to you?”
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She is active in the Lamar County community and currently serves as the president of Lamar Arts. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob.