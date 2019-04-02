Pike’s Got Talent set for April 12, will benefit band

Local middle and high school students will show off their skills at the upcoming Pike’s Got Talent show set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12 at the Pike Auditorium. The event is hosted by the Pike Regiment Marching Band and proceeds will help purchase band equipment and uniforms. The cost is $5 for entry and the People’s Choice Award ballots cost $1 per vote. Performers can get votes ahead of time or at the performance. The show will be emceed by Lee Ewing. Door prizes and sponsors are still being accepted. Contact Tara Hammond at pikecoguard@gmail.com or 770-845-6975.
“Proceeds will go to pay for additional uniforms, new instruments and maintenance and preparations for next year’s marching show,” said Tara Hammond of the Pike County Guard. “We will have silent auction baskets and band students are selling iPad raffle tickets. Those proceeds go to pay for any remaining dues for this year or toward next year.”
Last year’s winner Christina Albright will return to perform at this year’s show as well as the following student acts.
Middle school acts will include Cassie Taylor (pianist/vocalist); Savannah McDonough (vocalist); Karri Flynn (vocalist); and Kadence and Millie Smith (piano with vocals).
Ninth Grade Academy and high school acts will include Kimberly Kelly (vocalist); Misty Loggins (vocalist); Rachel Lacari (vocalist); Daisy Bahin and Samantha Nicole Davenport (dancing); Nathan Brumbeloe (vocalist); Rebecca-Lynn Hale and Mary Morton (vocalist with sign language and interpretation); Jackson Bush (comedy); Izzy McClelland (vocalist); Amber Lester and Addyson Moore (vocal duet); and Run Red (rock band).