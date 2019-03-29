Jean McElroy

Mrs. Melva Jean Stevens McElroy, age 72, of Zebulon, passed away March 26, 2019, at Upson Regional Medical Center. She grew up in Griffin, daughter of the late Melvin Stevens and Irene Chappell Stevens. Jean graduated from Griffin High School. In her lifetime she was an employee of Dundee Mills, as well as a nurse’s aide at the Living Center and Brightmoor Nursing Home in Griffin. After the mill closed, she went to work as a security officer for Burns Security at the FAA Center in Hampton. Jean attended Pike County Assembly of God Church in Zebulon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Clyde McElroy and her brother Joey Stevens.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Ronnie and Linda Harper of Meansville; daughter: Sonya Eggleston of Zebulon; grandchildren: Nikki, Marissa, Steven, David, and Audrey Harper, Dalton, Emily, and Jaison Eggleston, Bryan and Jessica Bennett, Donald Kidd Jr. and daughter Ashdon, Devin and Destiny Stevens; great-grandchildren: Brianna, Madeline, Nate, Aiden, Kinsleigh, Abel, Morgan, Cayden, Conner James, Mason, Lucy Mae, Joshua, Jeremy, Peyton, Dayton and Legend; brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Marlene Stevens, Johnny and Cindy Stevens and Joel and Sonya Stevens all of Griffin; along with many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Thursday, March 28, 12-2 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Smith officiating.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.