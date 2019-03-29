Mrs. Agnes Jeannette Huckaby, age 84, of Griffin, passed away March 29, 2019, at Westbury Nursing Home in Jackson. She was born in Thomaston, daughter of the late Henry Grady Huckaby and Lucille Free Huckaby. In her early career she worked as a legal secretary in Griffin for Attorney Howard Wallace, and then for Toronto Dominion Bank in Atlanta. Jeannette retired from the State of Georgia Judicial System as an administrative assistant. She was a former member of Devotie Baptist Church and currently a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. She was a very good cook, and enjoyed reading. Jeannette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lamar Huckaby and brothers, Vernon, Kenneth and James Huckaby.
She is survived by her children: William L. “Buster” Huckaby Jr. and wife Laura of Griffin, Pamela Huckaby Bell of Sarasota, FL, Michael S. Huckaby and wife Laurie of Gainesville and April Huckaby of Griffin; grandchildren: Leigh Leslie, Skye Scarbrough, Brittany Huckaby, Alexis Huckaby and Zaine Huckaby; great-grandchildren: Whitney and Jordan; sister and brother: Joyce Cochran and husband Jimmy of Orchard Hill, and Lane Huckaby and wife Patricia of Centerville; sister-in-law: Glenda Huckaby of Griffin; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 31, 3:00 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Harvey Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville. Friends may visit the family on Sunday, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.