Pirates earn undefeated Region Championship

The No. 8 Class AAA Pike County Pirates boy’s soccer squad (8-5-0, 4-0) defeated the Peach County Trojans (6-5-1, 3-1) Friday night by a final score of 5-2 to capture their third consecutive region championship, as both teams entered the contest undefeated in region play.
In addition to the victory, the Pirates celebrated 10 seniors on senior night in route to the critical win over the Trojans. Seniors for the Pirates include Noah Buice, Maison Corbett, Josh DeMarco, Josh Epton, Parker Maddrey, Cody Pendley, Owen Tyree, Dustin Way, Blake Webb and Davis York and they were honored with a ceremony prior to the start of the game for their contributions to the program.
The opening minutes of the game saw back-and-forth action from both sides as the Pirates and Trojans looked to capitalize on each other’s early mistakes. In the ninth minute, the Trojans profited on a Pirate mishap when senior Brandon Cervantes intercepted a pass and played a through ball behind the defenders to senior Roman Galan who scored a goal from 13 yards out to take a 1-0 lead.
The teams punched and counterpunched throughout the rest of the first half. A decisive moment occurred in the 35th minute when Trojan senior Rene Galan was shown a straight red card by the referee for violent conduct after a tangle with Pirate defender Parker Maddrey, forcing the Trojans to play with 10 men for the remainder of the match, a situation the Pirates took full advantage of. With 19 seconds remaining in the first half, Parker Maddrey sent a perfect cross from about 40 yards out into the box where Blake Webb smashed a side volley shot to notch the Pirates’ first goal and tie the score 1-1 before heading into intermission.
The second half was an eventful one, with five combined goals scored between the two teams. Pike County struck once again in the 51st minute as they converted on a free kick to take a 2-1 advantage. Blake Webb sent a long cross inside the box from the left sideline to Davis York who headed the ball in the back of the net past the Trojan’s goalkeeper, Jonathan Lupian.
Peach County got on the board just four minutes later, when senior Brandon Cervantes capitalized on a break in Pirates’ defense to get it past keeper Brance Mann to tie the game 2-2 at the 55th minute. Another four minutes passed before the game’s next goal, and eventual game-winner, was scored by Davis York after converting a free kick from about 30 yards out to put Pike County back up 3-2. Pike County struck again at the 66th minute as Blake Webb fed it to Josh Epton who slotted a 20 yard shot past a charging goalie to extend the Pirates’ lead to 4-2.
The Pirates would add one final goal in the 68th minute of play as Maison Corbett crossed the ball to Blake Webb who made a 25 yard strike over the goalie’s head for the final score of the game.
The Pirates finished the contest with 24 shots (12 on target), and the Trojans had 13 total shots (7 on target). Peach County played the role of aggressors, recording 11 fouls compared to Pike’s nine fouls.
Freshmen goalkeeper Brance Mann got the start, and win, in goal before being relieved by senior Cody Pendley. Mann logged 72 minutes of play and recorded five saves on the night.
Though the Pirates still have five more games (two region and three non-region) to play before the regular season ends, this senior class has played a significant part in a 25-2 (.926) record in region play and an overall record of 46-22-1 (.674) since 2016.
The Pirates will return to action Thursday, March 28 as they travel to Columbus to take on region foe the Kendrick Cherokees. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.