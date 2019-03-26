‘Church folks’ in lighter moments

Little children can sometimes provide the best laughs for us. One young man, about six years old, in our former Lutheran church in Jonesboro could never get the words right to the hymn, “Lead On, O King Eternal.” it was always “Lead on, O Kenny Turtle,” surrounded by smiles and suppressed giggles from folks around him.
At another church, one woman was responsible for both communion wafers and the kids’ Sunday school snacks. She was so busy one Sunday she got them mixed up - but luckily was caught before the vanilla wafers were brought to the altar.
My own son Vic was responsible for one of the “kid episodes.” He was in second grade with his friend Allen; they were to be the ushers and gather the offerings during the children’s Christmas program. With the organist’s offertory hymn completed and the pastor waiting to receive the collection plates, nothing happened for quite some time - the boys had stayed back to count and see who collected the most money.
When I wrote a Christmas play for Beth’s class in elementary school, the role of Mary the mother of Jesus was given to a young lady who often could not come to school at all, and when she did, she wore a U-brace around both legs. Her “donkey led by Joseph” was to be a little red wagon, where the child could sit. After many rehearsals without “Mary,” the play was given and she attended. But when it was time for Joseph to lead the “donkey” in, he forgot to wait for her mom to set her in the wagon. He trundled on stage with an empty wagon – and the class would not resist yelling “You forgot Mary! You forgot Mary!”
In 1991, Lutheran communicators from all over the country were given a chance to go to Disney World to “learn marketing” from the experts, so we could better promote our churches. Among our privileges was eating one lunch in the crew cafeteria. Two guys in Disney uniforms sat across from me. One asked, “What are you church people doing here?” I replied, “We are trying to get across the gospel message using better methods.” To which he replied, “Well, lemme tell ya, lady – Mickey Mouse ain’t no Jesus.” Amen to that, and enjoy the humor!
Kay S. Pedrotti has spent some 50 years writing for newspapers. She is active in the Lamar County community and currently serves as the president of Lamar Arts. She lives in Milner with her husband Bob.