April 13 BBQ to suppport Paris in Pike

The eighth annual Paris in Pike Fashion Show for special-needs students will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 26 at Christ Chapel Community Church in Zebulon. The show includes a shopping trip for local kids with special needs to pick out their outfits for the fashion show.
Organizers are hosting a barbecue fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. April 13 at Freshway to help fund the show and shopping trips. Plates are $10 and include pulled pork, baked beans and chips, pre-order at 770-468-1612.
The first Paris in Pike Fashion Show was the idea of elementary school students Scarlett Mullis and Abbi Hood. Over the years, hundreds of students have shined with the spotlight on them as they tell a little about themselves and then show off their special talents on stage.
The fashion fundraiser will help raise money for the Pike County Navigator Team which helps local families of kids with special needs and also plans to offer a scholarship in memory of a local student. In addition to the fashion show and various performances, Paris in Pike will also include raffles and a silent auction.
“Our goal is to promote community awareness and raise funds for students with disabilities. If you have any questions or would like to be a sponsor, please contact me at aprilcobb74@gmail.com,” said organizer Desirae Story. “We also provide parent training sessions throughout the year and are in the planning stages of offering a college scholarship in memory of one of our students.”
The Christ Chapel sanctuary will be transformed to create Paris in Pike for the evening at 115 Sullivan Road in Zebulon.
“We would love for everyone to come out to celebrate the night with us,” said Story. “We are all honored to be a part of this event for eight years now.”
For more information, call 770-468-1612.