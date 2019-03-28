/Unitedbank
/Eedition

April 11 golf tourney to benefit FCA

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Headlines
Thursday, March 28. 2019
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors will host the Pike County Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 11 at Cedars Golf and Country Club in Zebulon.

The group is looking for sponsors and four-person teams to make the fundraising event a success. Companies can sponsor a hole for $100 or enter a four-person team for $300. Check in will start at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

Registration forms are available at fcaoutdoors.org and they can be scanned and emailed to Paul Dennis at pdennis@fca.org.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter