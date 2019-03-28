April 11 golf tourney to benefit FCA

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors will host the Pike County Golf Tournament on Thursday, April 11 at Cedars Golf and Country Club in Zebulon.
The group is looking for sponsors and four-person teams to make the fundraising event a success. Companies can sponsor a hole for $100 or enter a four-person team for $300. Check in will start at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
Registration forms are available at fcaoutdoors.org and they can be scanned and emailed to Paul Dennis at pdennis@fca.org.