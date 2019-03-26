In the late autumn of 2018 a federal judge in Macon, Georgia, approved an agreement reached between Flint Riverkeeper, Inc., neighboring property owners and TenCate to resolve a citizen suit brought by Flint Riverkeeper and the neighboring property owners under the Clean Water Act concerning wastewater discharges at TenCate textile dyeing and finishing plant.
TenCate Protective Fabrics is the largest industry in Pike County and is a manufacturer of fire-resistant fabrics and other textile products with locations in Zebulon as well as the Molena area of Upson County.
A lawsuit alleging the TenCate plant in Upson County was violating the Clean Water Act was recently settled. TenCate also has a plant in Zebulon that is the largest industry in Pike.
Lawsuit against TenCate settled
