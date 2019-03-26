While the search continues for a new venue for the Hollonville Opry House, the musicians are still playing and practicing. Pictured at the Pike County courthouse are (front row l-r) Kellie Pryor, Lisa Kirkland, Mark Kirkland, Jerry Williams, Dennis Baldauf, Doug Blasus, Kathy Gore, Charlotte Kirkland (back row l-r) Harold Kirkland, Braxton Pryor and Mike Pryor. A special event will be held Saturday, April 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at New Salem Event Center at 776 Vaughn School Road in Griffin. Several bands will play and barbecue plates will be sold to help raise funds for a new location for the weekly music.
‘Keep the smiles, love and music flowing’
