While the search continues for a new venue for the Hollonville Opry House, the musicians are still playing and practicing. Pictured at the Pike County courthouse are (front row l-r) Kellie Pryor, Lisa Kirkland, Mark Kirkland, Jerry Williams, Dennis Baldauf, Doug Blasus, Kathy Gore, Charlotte Kirkland (back row l-r) Harold Kirkland, Braxton Pryor and Mike Pryor. A special event will be held Saturday, April 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at New Salem Event Center at 776 Vaughn School Road in Griffin. Several bands will play and barbecue plates will be sold to help raise funds for a new location for the weekly music.

‘Keep the smiles, love and music flowing’

Rachel McDaniel
Tuesday, March 26. 2019
The search is still ongoing for a new location for the Hollonville Opry House and around $15,000 has been raised by the community so far to continue the tradition of live music in a family-friendly atmosphere. The venue in Hollonville was sold in January after 27 years of free live music for visitors from near and far.

