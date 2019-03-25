Mrs. Brenda Christine Mercer age 59 of Meansville Ga, died Friday March 22, 2019 at Upson Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Mercer was born on December 19, 1959 in Duluth Ga, to the late Charlie Hoyt Dunn and the late Ivelene Cleveland Dunn. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Mercer was a member of Rehoboth Nazarene Church.
Survivors include her husband William Mercer of Meansville Ga, daughter Melissa (Benji) Strange of Molena Ga, son Chad Turner of Meansville Ga, brothers Johnny (Janice) Young of Molena Ga, Barney Dunn of Meansville Ga, sisters Betty (George) Barfield of Byron Ga, Rhoda Dunn of Meansville Ga, 1 grandchild, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday March 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Rehoboth Nazarene Church. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Coggins Funeral Home on Sunday March 24, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Coggins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.