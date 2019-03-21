/Unitedbank
[Photo by Laura York] Noah Buice outpaced his opponents at the Tournament of Champions. The Pirates boys soccer team is 7-5-0 overall for the season and 3-0 in region play. They will host Peach County for Senior Night at 7:30 p.m. this Friday, March 22.

Pirates rack up wins, Senior Night is Friday, March 30

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, March 21. 2019
By Chris DeMarco

The No. 8 AAA Pike County High School boy’s soccer team rolled to a 10-0 victory, overwhelming the Central Macon Chargers at the Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon. It was the fourth time this season that the Pirates scored at least 10 goals in a match, all of which have come in shutout victories.

