‘Broadband bill’ passes Georgia House, Senate

A bill that would allow Georgia’s 41 Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs) to get into the broadband business passed the state’s House of Representatives unanimously and the state Senate by an overwhelming 53-1 vote. The bill is aimed at increasing broadband access in rural areas of Georgia since the EMCs cover large portions of the state and serve more than 4 million customers.
“In the past, EMCs were not authorized to provide internet services to their customers. House Bill 23 has given authorization for EMCs to provide these services. Why is this important? The U.S. Department of Agriculture has allocated $600 million in grants, loan guarantees and loans to help rural communities extend broadband access. Before House Bill 23 was passed, our local EMCs were not available to apply for these grants and loans from the Department of Agriculture,” said Georgia Rep. Ken Pullin who represents Pike, Upson and parts of Lamar County. “There is still hesitation though from our local EMCs because it costs a lot of money to run a mile of fiber (the estimate is $27,000 per mile). Studies have also shown that when running fiber in front of someone’s house only 40% of the people sign up for the service. Without additional funds or more tax incentives from either the U.S. government or state government in the form of subsidies, it is still going to be a very slow and long process to provide high speed access to rural areas.”
Members of the Pike County Development Authority have seen lack of high-speed internet access as a challenge when trying to attract new businesses and industries to the county.
“We have been exploring various opportunities to facilitate broadband expansion for quite some time, as it is not a new issue for small communities like Pike. I hear from businesses and citizens on a daily basis about the disadvantages that they face by not having adequate access to reliable internet,” said Pike County Development Authority executive director Ginny Blakeney.
“The recent legislation is opening a critical door that will provide for additional pathways to bridge the digital divide in rural Georgia,” said Blakeney. “We will continue to monitor new developments and anticipate taking advantage of any opportunity available as this continues to unfold.”
The bill prohibits EMCs from “cross-subsidization,” mixing income they receive from broadband customers with revenues from electricity or natural gas.
“If you look at a map of rural Georgia, there is already infrastructure in place. That is infrastructure of the EMCs that is available to serve the actual communities that are unserved now,” said Rep. Jay Powell, a Camilla Republican, adding that the EMCs had “poles in place.”
While the bill earned unanimous support from the House, some representatives expressed concerns.
According to the Associated Press, “Republican Rep. Don Parsons of Marietta said on the House floor that, while he would support the bill, he thought it still had problems. Parsons said it does nothing to require EMCs to provide quality broadband or expand into unserved areas. He said the bill could allow EMCs to use their infrastructure, gained through the government’s help with eminent domain, to offer internet at a lower cost in areas that already have good broadband. Literally, the EMCs have the capacity to provide service, cherry-picked service, to those people that already receive the service and not to the people who really don’t have the service and need it.”
The state Senate passed the bill in March and the Georgia House of Representatives passed similar legislation last month. Lawmakers representing the House and Senate are expected to work out the differences between the two measures and come up with a final version.
The Georgia House also recently passed House Bill 184 which would help streamline the process for 5G deployment and obtaining right of way access to small cell technology.
“I don’t think 5G applies as much to rural areas, but it does allow a more streamlined approach to deploying small cell technology in more densely populated areas,” said Rep. Pullin. “You could see this being deployed in cities like Williamson, Concord, Zebulon, etc.”
Rep. Pullin said Fixed Wireless (https://broadbandnow.com/Fixed-Wireless) is another technology being discussed by legislators and others. It allows fiber to be run to a tower or access point and then it broadcasts the internet signal outbound.
“There are drawbacks to this approach, but it is a cheaper way of providing service to areas,” said Rep. Pullin.