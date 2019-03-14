Local fifth grader needs help to attend STEM program

Fifth grade student Sophie Bonvino was recently selected to take part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM in Atlanta over the summer. Pathways to STEM allows students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Sophie is a student at Pike County Elementary School and, along with her twin sister Brooklyn, she plays soccer for the Henry County United club team. Sophie was nominated to attend the forum by her teacher Dawn Thomas and school counselor Patti Hester.
“Sophie has a heart of gold and dreams of one day helping others in a bigger way by becoming a scientist,” said her mother Melissa Bonvino. “This week-long forum holds so many wonderful opportunities such as acting as a forensic chemist to help solve a crime, dissecting a beef heart, performing blood analysis and programming an MBot. With the hands on experience that this forum provides, I hope it will help lay the foundation for her future and help make her dream a reality.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe.com page to help Sophia raise the funds to attend the program. To donate, go to GoFundMe.com and search Sophie’s STEM Program Fundraiser.
“This program is right up her alley. If you ask Sophie what she wants to be, her answer is always ‘a scientist.’ She loves lab work and using decisive reasoning to solve problems and find an answer,” said Melissa. “Only a very select few are offered the chance to attend this program. She was nominated by her school counselor and her teacher based off her maturity level and intellectual ability. Unfortunately, her father and I don’t have the means to give her this experience ourselves so we need your help. Anything you could give to help Sophie’s cause would be incredibly appreciated.”
Sophie lives in Williamson with her parents David and Melissa Bonvino, her identical twin sister Brooklyn Bonvino and her little brother Lucas Bonvino.