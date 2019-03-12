Pirates move to 10-1 for season

The Pirates defeated Peach County in a 17-0 blowout and were victorious over Sandy Creek to move their record to 8-1 for the season, which started with mostly away games.
The Pirates traveled to Peach County Tuesday, March 5 and Coleman Crow had a brilliant showing on the mound, throwing a no-hitter as he led the Pirates past Peach in the 17-0 win. In addition to not allowing any hits, striking out 11 and walking zero batters, Crow stole two bases and helped drive in five runs for the Pirates, going two for three at the place. He drove in runs on a double in the second and a triple in the fourth.
The Pirates got their offense going in the first as Dylan Garner drew a walk and two runs were scored. The team tallied up 11 runs in the fourth inning and their offense was led by Noah Windhorst, Coleman Boynton, Wyatt Lee, Zack Hampton, Coleman Crow and Dylan Garner who all drove in runs in the fourth.
The Pirates defense was perfect in the field and Coleton Wells fielded 10 plays - the most on the team - with no errors.
The Pirates next headed to Sandy Creek on Wednesday, March 6 and fought hard with a tied game until they scored six runs in the sixth inning. Marsh Burford singled to start the rally in the sixth. Noah Windhorst and Burford hit singles, Coleman Crow hit a sacrifice fly and Chad Davis hit a double. Coleton Wells went three for four at the plate to lead the Pirates’ offense.
Dylan Garner picked up the win for the Pirates after pitching for five innings and allowing one run on one hit and striking out 12 batters. Davis York came in to relieve him and pitched two innings.
Friday the Pirates hosted Peach County and beat them in three innings in a decisive 16-1 victory. The Pirates struck early and scored two runs in the first, five runs in the second and nine runs in the third inning of eight hits and one error. Coleton Wells led the Pirates’ offense with three hits and four RBIs. Noah Windhorst pitched three innings and had six strikeouts.
The Pirates had another home game Saturday as they hosted Central of Carrollton, coming from behind to win 7-4. Central struck first with three runs in the second inning, but the Pirates answered back with three runs of their own in the third inning. Coleman Crow, Dylan Garner and Marsh Burford each drove in runs in the third.
Burford pitched for five innings, allowing three hits and three runs and striking out seven. He also went three for three at the plate. Coleman Boynton pitched for two innings and recorded the last six out to earn a save for the Pirates.
The Pirates are now 10-1 for the season. They played an away game Monday and played at home against Spalding on Tuesday. They will host Sandy Creek on Wednesday, March 13 at 5:55 p.m.