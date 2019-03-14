/Unitedbank
Updated: Hummingbirds! Lunch and Learn set for March 21

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, March 14. 2019
The Concord Garden Club will host its annual Lunch and Learn program at the Strickland building in Concord at noon Thursday, March 21. The doors open at 11 a.m. and the public is invited to bring a lunch and enjoy drinks and dessert that will be provided.

“We will hear about the amazing world of hummingbirds from Terry Johnson, Georgia’s first resident hummingbird bander,” said Concord Garden Club president Betty Dean. “Expect to see lovely slides of these fascinating, dazzling little creatures who bring joy to our lives and color to our gardens and woodlands.”

Vendors of garden-related items and beautiful crafts will be at the Lunch and Learn event as well. Garden Club members will also bring gently used home and garden items for resale.

The Concord Garden Club is celebrating its 95th anniversary of being founded and is one of the oldest in the state and the first to be established from the Redbud District. They have hosted Lunch and Learn events for the community for 21 years now.
