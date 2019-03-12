Large business moving to Pike

Pike County will soon welcome a new business after the Economic Development Authority recently sold Tract 4 of the Pike County Industrial Park to FJ Properties. The new business is currently located in Griffin and is proposing building a 40,000 square foot building with a second phase of another 40,000 square foot building relatively soon after they establish the first building.
“The initial investment is estimated at $2 million dollars, and further due diligence by the board supports the conclusion that the business will be an asset to the county. This is a well established business with owners and operators who fit the fabric of the community in regards to their operating principles and their commitment to helping the community,” said Pike’s Economic Development director Ginny Blakeney. “They supply and monitor the machines in gas stations that fund the lottery system. We anticipate that their first year or so we will see about $25,000 added to the county’s tax digest, and after they move into phase 2 we anticipate that to be about $45,000 per year. They will have a very low impact on the community and our already scarce resources so that is extremely helpful, and they asked for no abatement, incentives or in-kind work to be provided by the county.”
The business needed to relocate to a larger lot which they purchased in the Industrial Park for $135,000. Once the property title is transferred and permits are acquired from the state, site plans will be finalized and a groundbreaking ceremony will be planned.