Rosa Mangham

Mrs. Rosa Mae Bennett Mangham, age 77, of Zebulon, passed away March 4, 2019, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin. She was born in Williamson, daughter of the late Bill Bennett and Mattie Allen Bennett. Rosa worked in the lunchroom for the Pike County School System, Sherri Lynn Manufacturing in Zebulon and American Mills in Griffin. She was also an assistant at Jackie’s Salon in Griffin for many years. She enjoyed traveling. She and her husband, Evans, visited all 50 states. She also like to camp, fish, garden and cook, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Evans Mangham, and her brothers, Dean, Joe, Paul, Homer and Doug.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Tim and Traci Shivers of Zebulon, Kim and Glen Rawlins of Zebulon and Cindy and Mike Fitzpatrick of Tampa, FL; grandchildren: Hailey Fletcher and husband Kyle, Austin Rawlins, Hanna Shivers and Katie Rawlins; sisters and brothers-in-law: Gertrude and Emmett Cox of Griffin, Ruby Smallwood of Griffin, Viola Vaughn of Orchard Hill and Frances and Bobby Grindle of Stockbridge; brother and sister-in-law: Howard and Joyce Bennett of Griffin; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Eternal Hope Hospice, Wendy Woodruff and her nieces, Hazel Bennett and Barbara Grindle for the wonderful care given to Mrs. Mangham.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, March 6, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Hoard officiating. Burial will follow in Fincher Memorial Cemetery in Meansville.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.