Public Notices 03-06-19

Georgia, Pike County
Notice to Debtors
and Creditors
All creditors of the estate of Ivey Ruth Parham Lockett, late of Pike County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 6th day of February, 2019.
/s/Hal Ronald Lockett,
Executor
Eugene W. Dabbs IV
Georgia Bar No. 202975
Attorney for Executor
P.O. Box 60
Griffin, Georgia 30224
770-229-1234
2/13, 20, 27; 3/6
Legal 45
NOTICE OF FILING
OF PETITION
FOR ADOPTION.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT
OF MUSCOGEE COUNTY,
STATE OF GEORGIA,
CIVIL ACTION NO.
AD-18-DM-96-06,
Petition of Phyllis Lloyd Jones and Robert Lee Jones, Jr., For the adoption of A.N.L. and A.E.P., minor children.
Notice is hereby given to SHANDA LYONS, a.k.a. SHANDA PHINAZEE, ANDREW TYRONE PHINAZEE, and ANTHONY MAURICE EVANS, that a petition has been filed by said petitioners in the Superior Court of Muscogee County, Georgia, on the 17th day of December 2018, praying for adoption of the above-named minor children. Said SHANDA LYONS, a.k.a. SHANDA PHINAZEE and ANDREW TYRONE PHINAZEE and/or any interested party is requested to file an answer or objection to said adoption with the Clerk of Superior Court and to serve the same upon petitioners’ attorney, Thomas Tebeau III, P.O. Box 83, Columbus, GA, 31902, on or before thirty (30) days receipt of this notice.
Notice is further given to ANTHONY MAURICE EVANS that you will lose all rights to the child and will neither receive notice nor be entitled to object to the adoption of the child unless, within 30 days of receipt of this notice, you file (1) A petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. §19-7-22 as a separate civil action; (2) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the court in which the action under this Code section, if any, is pending, and (3) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate to Petitioner’s attorney, Thomas Tebeau III, P.O. Box 83, Columbus, Georgia 31902 or 828 Broadway, Columbus, Georgia 31901.
This the 8th day of February, 2019.
DANIELLE FORTE,
Clerk of Superior Court.
2/27; 3/6, 13
Legal 46
In the Probate Court
of Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: Estate of William Kelly Jones, Sr., deceased
Petition for Letters of
Administration Notice
To whom it may concern:
Wanda Jones Lee has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of William Kelly Jones, Sr., deceased, of said county.(The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A.§53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before March 25, 2019.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/ Lynn S. Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
2/27; 3/6, 13, 20
Legal 49
In the Probate of
Pike County
State of Georgia
In Re: James Edward
Manahan, deceased
Notice of Petition to File for Year’s Support
The Petition of Barbara Jean Allen Manahan, for a year’s support from the estate of James Edward Manahan, deceased, for Decedent’s Surviving Spouse and minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before April 1, 2019, why said Petition should not be granted.
All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
/s/Lynn Brandenburg
Judge of the Probate Court
P.O. Box 324
Zebulon, Georgia 30295
770-567-8734
3/6, 13, 20, 27
Legal 50
Request for Proposals
Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC) on behalf of the Three Rivers Workforce Development Board (TRWDB) is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to provide Career, Training, and Case Management Services and Youth Services within the Three Rivers region. Three Rivers Regional Commission is the grant sub-recipient for Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds. The Three Rivers region includes the following counties: Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. The last day to submit bid responses will be 4:00 pm, Friday, March 22nd, 2019. Bidders can find the RFP documents on the Three Rivers Regional Commission’s website (www.threeriversrc.com/business.php).
A Bidder’s Conference for Career, Training, and Case Management Services will be held on March 13th at 10:00 am at the WorkSource Three Rivers’ office, 1210 Greenbelt Drive, Griffin, GA 30224. A Bidder’s Conference for Youth Services will be held immediately after on March 13th at 11:30 am at the same location. Technical assistance in the proposal process will only be provided at the Bidder’s Conference. However, written questions may be submitted to dburgess@threeriversrc.com if received by 4:00 p.m. on March 12th, 2018. Copies of each question/answer from the Bidder’s Conferences will be available upon written request and posted online.
Local educational agencies, community-based organizations, small minority and/or women’s businesses are encouraged to apply. TRRC reserves the right to reject any/all bids received or qualified, to accept other than the lowest bid, to negotiate with responsive bidders for the best price or to cancel, in part or in its entirety, the request if it is in the best interests of the TRRC and the TRWDB to do so. Funding is contingent upon the availability of federal funds.
AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PROGRAM/EMPLOYER
Auxiliary aids and services available upon request to individuals with disabilities. TTY/TDD 1-800-255-0056
3/6, 13
Legal 51
CENTRAL GEORGIA
ELECTRIC MEMBERSHIP CORPORATION
ANNOUNCES UNCLAIMED CAPITAL CREDIT CHECKS FOR 2013
In compliance with O.C.G.A. § 44-12-236 of the Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act, Central Georgia EMC is attempting to locate former customer-owners whose capital credit checks were issued in 2013, but have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service as “undeliverable” or have otherwise been unclaimed.
A list indicating the names of these former customer-owners can be found by visiting our website, www.cgemc.com, or by viewing the list at our office, located at 923 S. Mulberry St., Jackson, GA 30233. If you know the correct address of these individuals or have any helpful information, please contact our office, or notify the person to contact CGEMC as soon as possible by calling 770-775-7857 or 800-222-4877.
The last possible date to claim these funds is August 30, 2019. If not claimed by this date, they will be designated for charitable uses as permitted by O.C.G.A. § 44-12-236.
3/6
Legal 44
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF PIKE
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
Pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Security Deed executed by CHARLES M. KIMBELL to COUNTRYWIDE HOME LOANS, INC. in the original principal amount of $101,380.00 dated June 25, 2003 and recorded in Deed Book 473, Page 306, Pike County records, said Security Deed being last transferred to GREEN TREE SERVICING LLC in Deed Book 940, Page 8, Pike County records, the undersigned will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, before the Courthouse door in said County, or at such other place as lawfully designated, within the legal hours of sale, on April 02, 2019, the property in said Security Deed and described as follows:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND CONTAINING 2.64 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOT 200 OF THE 9TH LAND DISTRICT, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA BEING MORE PARTICULARLY SHOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 16 CONTAINING 2.64 ACRES, ON A CERTAIN PLAT OF SURVEY ENTITLED, “FINAL PLAT OF WOOD CREEK SUBDIVISION”, FOR COLWELL TURNER LAND DEVELOPMENT, LLC., PREPARED BY TERRA SERVICES, INC., DATED 12/18/96, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 14, PAGE 20, PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA RECORDS, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A MORE DETAILED DESCRIPTION.
Said property being known as: 771 HAMILTON RD CONCORD, GA 30206 A/K/A 262 HAMILTON ROAD, CONCORD, GA 30206.
To the best of the undersigned’s knowledge, the party or parties in possession of said property is/are CHARLES M. KIMBELL or tenant(s).
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due and payable because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as provided for in the Note and said Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of sale, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).
Said property will be sold subject to the following: (1) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not yet due and payable); (2) the right of redemption of any taxing authority; (3) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property; and (4) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.
Said sale will be conducted subject to the following: (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
The name, address, and telephone number of the individual or entity who has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage is as follows:
Ditech Financial LLC 2100 East Elliot Rd Bldg 94 Attn: Mail Stop T325, Tempe, AZ, 85284
1-800-643-0202
Note that pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, the above individual or entity is not required by law to negotiate, amend, or modify the terms of the mortgage.
THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
RAS Crane LLC 10700 Abbott’s Bridge Road Suite 170 Duluth, GA 30097 Phone: 470.321.7112
Firm File No. 19-251698 - OlV
DITECH FINANCIAL LLC, as Attorney-in-Fact for
CHARLES M. KIMBELL
2/27; 3/6, 13, 20, 27
Legal 52
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from CAPRI L REEVES, JAMES R REEVES to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR SUNTRUST MORTGAGE INC., dated March 28, 2008, recorded April 4, 2008, in Deed Book 749, Page 67-80, Pike County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of Two Hundred Nine Thousand Two Hundred Fifty-Seven and 00/100 dollars ($209,257.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust D, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Pike County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:
ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING IN LAND LOTS 160 AND 161, 1ST LAND DISTRICT AND LAND LOTS 7 AND 8, 2ND DISTRICT, IN PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA AND BEING LOT NUMBER 94, AS SHOWN ON THAT CERTAIN REVISED PLAT OF SUBDIVISION OF ASHLEY GLEN SUBDIVISION, PHASE I, DATED APRIL 6, 2005 AND PREPARED BY W.D. GRAY AND ASSOCIATES, INC. RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF PIKE COUNTY, GEORGIA ON JUNE 16, 2005 IN PLAT BOOK 23, PAGE 101, ET.SEQ., WHICH RECORDED PLAT IS BY REFERENCE INCORPORATED HEREIN BY REFERENCE AND MADE A PART OF THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION.
Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 265 HUNTINGTON WAY, WILLIAMSON, GA 30292.
The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.
Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.
To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is CAPRI L REEVES, JAMES R REEVES, or tenants(s).
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.
Please note that, pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 44-14-162.2, you are not entitled by law to an amendment or modification of the terms of your loan. The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, Loss Mitigation Dept., 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 200A, Anaheim, CA 92806, Telephone Number: 800-790-9502.
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, AS TRUSTEE OF STANWICH MORTGAGE LOAN TRUST D
as Attorney in Fact for
CAPRI L REEVES, JAMES R REEVES
The below law firm may be held to be acting as a debt collector, under federal law. If so, any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071
Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. CMS-19-00161-1
3/6, 13, 20, 27
Legal 53
NOTICE OF SALE
UNDER POWER
GEORGIA, PIKE COUNTY
This is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Darrell Lee Cartin to United Bank, dated April 11, 2003, recorded in Deed Book 454, Page 066, Pike County, Georgia Records and as modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded in Deed Book 1142, Page 64, Pike County, Georgia Records, as last transferred to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation by assignment recorded in Deed Book 489, Page 336, Pike County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of EIGHTY THOUSAND SIX HUNDRED NINETY-TWO AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($80,692.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Pike County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, the following described property:
EXHIBIT “A” All that lot, tract or parcel of land situate, lying and being in Land Lot 255 of the First Land District and Land Lot 17 of the Ninth Land District of Pike County, Georgia, and being more particularly shown and designated as 2.000 acres on a plat of survey entitled §Compiled Plat for E.D. Rosenthal§, prepared by Gerald H. Bernhard, Registered Land Surveyor, dated April 22, 2000, a copy of which said plat is recorded in Plat Book 17, Page 75 of the Superior Court records of Pike County, Georgia; and which said plat together with the metes, bounds, courses and distance is incorporated into this description by reference. Also conveyed is a 2001 Jaguar Mobile Home Model #28-4352JAG VIN#GMHGA4010127833AB MR/bdr 4/2/19 Our file no. 537015 - FT3
The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, S/B/M Chase Home Finance LLC, S/B/M to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 3415 Vision Drive, Columbus, OH 43219, 800-446-8939.
To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Darrell Lee Cartin or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 275 Twin Oaks Road, Williamson, Georgia 30292.
The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, S/B/M Chase Home Finance LLC, S/B/M to Chase Manhattan Mortgage Corporation as Attorney in Fact for Darrell Lee Cartin
McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC
1544 Old Alabama Road
Roswell, Georgia 30076
www.foreclosurehotline.net
3/6, 13, 20, 27
Legal 54
DELINQUENT
PROPERTY TAX SALE
Under and by virtue of certain tax Fi. Fa.’s issued by the Tax Commissioner of Pike County, Georgia, in favor of the State of Georgia and County of Pike, against the following named persons and the property as described next to their respective name(s). There will be sold for cash or certified funds at public outcry, before the Courthouse door in Zebulon, Pike County, Georgia, between the legal hours of sale, on the first Tuesday in April, 2019, the same being April 2nd, 2019, and continuing on April 3rd, 2019, if necessary between the legal hours of sale, 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM. The below listed and described properties, or as much thereof as will satisfy the State and County tax execution on the respective individual and property. The property (ies) hereinafter described have been levied on as the property of the persons whose names immediately precede the property description. Each of the
respective parcels of property are located in Pike County, State of Georgia. The years for which said Fi.
Fa.’s are issued and levied are stated opposite the name of the owner in each case. Each defendant and tenant in possession, if applicable, has been notified of levy time and place of sale. Purchaser shall pay for title, all transfer costs, all taxes, advertising costs and recording fees. Any mobile home(s) situated on the parcels are excluded from sale unless otherwise noted. Any mobile home included will be considered a fixture of the property. All redemption rights given to the land will apply to the mobile home.
Map & Parcel: 013009A
Defendant in FiFa: Cupp, Robert & Cupp, Jacqueline Marie
Current Record Holder: Cupp, Robert & Jacqueline Marie
CRH Address: 2689
Pedenville Road
Concord, GA 30206
Amount Due: $2,427.56
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 749/293
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 240, 9th District, being 2.124 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 9, Page 226. Or as further described in Deed Book 749, Page 293. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 013009A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 019001
Defendant in FiFa: Allen, Ron
Current Record Holder: Allen, Ron
CRH Address: 105 Tanglewood Street
Thomaston, GA 30286
Amount Due: $1,023.28
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 248/186; 20/298
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 260, 9th District, being 38.92 acres, more or less. As shown in Deed Book 20, Page 298. Or as further described in Deed Book 248, Page 186. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 019001, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 019A102
Defendant in FiFa: Branford, Audrey Tonae
Current Record Holder: Branford, Audrey Tonae
CRH Address:
122 Willis Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $4,281.37
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 909/133
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Molena, Land Lot 227, 9th District, being 1.209 acres, more or less. Being Lot 2, of Willis Subdivision, Phase I. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 13. Or as further described in Deed Book 909, Page 133. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 019A102, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 020034
Defendant in FiFa: Holtapp, Austin Mitchell & Holtapp, Melvin E
Current Record Holder: Holtapp, Austin M a/k/a Holtapp, Austin Mitchell
CRH Address: 356 Lawrence Mill Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $1,705.35
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 577/97
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 251 & 252, 15th District, being 3.383 acres, more or less. Being Tract C. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 178. Or as further described in Deed Book 577, Page 97. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 020034, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 020052
Defendant in FiFa: Holtapp, Dustin M
Current Record Holder: Holtapp, Dustin M
CRH Address: 65 Junction Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $1,936.96
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 835/128
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 251 & 252, 15th District, being 3.338 acres, more or less. Being Tract B. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 178. Or as further described in Deed Book 835, Page 128. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 020052, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 020A001N
Defendant in FiFa: Milner, Cludette
Current Record Holder: Milner, Claudette a/k/a Cludette
CRH Address: 141 Railroad Street
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $880.25
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Legal Description: BUILDING ONLY. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 020A001N, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 024013
Defendant in FiFa: Kramer, Mary Jo & Frederick Michael
Current Record Holder: Kramer, Frederick Michael & Mary Jo
CRH Address: 535 Huff Creek Road
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $4,000.41
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 127/314, 112/480
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 149,
1st District, being 29.654 acres, more or less. Being Tract 4. As shown in Plat Book 8, Page 216. Or as further described in Deed Book 127, Page 314 & Deed Book
112, Page 480. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 024013, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 034016B
Defendant in FiFa: Milner, Mary Lee
Current Record Holder: Milner, Mary Lee
CRH Address: PO Box 27
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $873.95
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 156/10, 200/207
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 163, 9th District, being 2.50 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 10, Page 232 & Plat book 14, Page 122. Or as further described in Deed Book 200, Page 207 & Deed Book 156, Page 10. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 034016B, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 034032
Defendant in FiFa: Gaddus, Thomas A & Gaddis, Lisa J
Current Record Holder: Gaddis, Thomas A & Lisa J a/k/a Gaddus, Thomas A & Lisa J
CRH Address: 8083 Old Zebulon Road
Molena, GA 30258 2309
Amount Due: $4,245.19
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 385/251
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 156, 157 & 158, 9th District, being 7.10 acres, more or less. Being Lot 2, of East Molena Farms Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 17, Pages 4450. Or as further described in Deed Book 385, Page 251. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 034032, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 036061
Defendant in FiFa: Satovich, David T & Satovich, Connie P
Current Record Holder: Satovich, David T & Satovich, Connie P
CRH Address: 3491 Bethany Church Road
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $2,325.12
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016
Deed Book: 591/32
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 123
& 124, 1st District, being 3.00 acres, more or less. Being Lot 11. As shown in Plat
Book 20, Page 34. Or as further described in Deed Book 591, Page 32. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 036061, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 036062
Defendant in FiFa: Satovich, Connie P & Satovich, David T & Sibley, Wade Y Jr
Current Record Holder: Satovich, Connie P & Satovich, David T
CRH Address: 3491 Bethany Church Road
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $2,044.98
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016
Deed Book: 558/205
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 123 & 124, 1st District, being 3.00 acres, more or less. Being Lot 12. As shown in Plat Book 20, Page 34. Or as further described in Deed Book 558, Page 205. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 036062, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 036063
Defendant in FiFa: Satovich, Connie P & Satovich, David T & Sibley, Wade Y Jr
Current Record Holder: Satovich, Connie P & Satovich, David T
CRH Address: 3491 Bethany Church Road
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $2,158.89
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 558/207
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 102 & 103, 1st District, being 14.01 acres, more or less. Being Tract 2. As shown in Plat
Book 21, Page 65. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book
558, Page 207. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 036063, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 040024
Defendant in FiFa: Parks, Myrtice
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Parks, Myrtis a/k/a Parks, Myrtice Deceased
CRH Address: 2496 Hollonville Road
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $801.73
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 56/825
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 231, 1st District, being 5.11 acres, more or less. Being as described as a portion of that
tract in Deed Book 56, Page 825. Less & Except: 2.52 acres described in Deed Book 88, Page 792. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 040024, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 042A101
Defendant in FiFa: Gates, John Roger & Gates, Fannie
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Gates, John Roger Deceased & Gates, Fannie W
CRH Address: 74 4th Street
Concord, GA 30206
Amount Due: $993.53
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016
Deed Book: 43/8479
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, City of Concord, being 0.30 acres, more or less. Being Lot 7, Block B of Hilltop Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 2A, Page 40. Or as further described in Deed
Book 43, Page 479. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 042A101, Pike County,
Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 042A130
Defendant in FiFa: Watson, Albert L
Current Record Holder: Watson, Albert L
CRH Address: 8079 Kendrick Road
Jonesboro, GA 30238
Amount Due: $498.63
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 139/447
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 115,
9th District, being 1.06 acres, more or less. Being Lot 11, of Union Society Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 15. Or as further described in Deed Book 139, Page 447. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 042A130, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 062050E
Defendant in FiFa: Arnold, Crystal S
Current Record Holder: Arnold, Crystal S
CRH Address: 455 Maple Drive
Williamson, GA 30292
Amount Due: $2,500.46
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 860/335
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 40, 2nd District, being 7.838 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 130. Or as further described in Deed Book 860, Page 335. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 062050E, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 064045F
Defendant in FiFa: Marshall, Hattie B
Current Record Holder: Middlebrooks, Hattie
CRH Address: 208 Woodard Road
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $3,417.83
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 1075/277
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 36, 2nd District, being 2.00 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 1075, Page 277. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 064045F, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 064047
Defendant in FiFa: Collier, Terrell L
Current Record Holder: Collier, Terrell L
CRH Address: PO Box 1291
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $1,142.63
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 776/3
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lots 36 & 61, 2nd District, being 5.00 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 186. Or as further described in Deed Book 776, Page 3. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 064047, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 068038
Defendant in FiFa: Smith, Sheila
Current Record Holder: Smith, Shelia a/k/a Smith, Sheila
CRH Address: 300 Tanyard Road
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $1,520.27
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 510/73
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 219, 8th District, being 1.00 acre, more or less. Being Lot 7, of Alvin F Statham Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 1, Page 360. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 510, Page 73. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 068038, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 071017
Defendant in FiFa: Lane, Marie Dickens
Current Record Holder: Lane, Michael Alan
CRH Address: 31 Kings Road
Molena, GA 30258
Amount Due: $2,713.82
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 1080/39
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 6, 9th District, being 2.165 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 6, Page 141. Or as
further described in Deed Book 1080, Page 39. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel
071017, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 075104
Defendant in FiFa: Davis, Ronald R & Davis, Virginia G
Current Record Holder: Heirs Known & Unknown of Davis, Ronald R Deceased
CRH Address: 439 Shackleford Road
Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $3,182.90
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016
Deed Book: 490/199
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 91, 2nd District, being 2.00 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 11, Page 3. Or as further described in Deed Book 490, Page 199. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 075104, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076030
Defendant in FiFa: Blackmon, Marcy Cherie
Current Record Holder: Blackmon, Marcy Cherie
CRH Address: 680 Woodard Road
Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $3,357.11
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 818/294
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 61, 2nd District, being 4.71 acres, more or less. Being Tract B. As shown in Plat Book 7, Page 139. Or as further described in Deed Book 818, Page 294. Less & Except: 2.57 acres described in Deed Book 818, Page 294. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076030, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076032
Defendant in FiFa: Reeves, Steve J
Current Record Holder: Reeves, Steve J
CRH Address: 11491 US Highway 19
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $ 3,633.68
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 613/195
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 62, 2nd District, being 1.01 acres, more or less. Being Lot 1. As shown in Plat Book 24, Page 10. Or as further described as a portion of that tract in Deed Book 613, Page 195. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076032, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076057
Defendant in FiFa: Butler, Laurie Jo
Current Record Holder: Butler, Laurie Jo
CRH Address: 116 Quail Drive
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $6,994.22
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016,2015
Deed Book: 155/416
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 100, 2nd District, being 2.87 acres, more or less. Being Tract E, of Gene Maddox Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 3, Page 141. Or as further described in Deed Book 155, Page 416. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076057, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 076202
Defendant in FiFa: Reeves, Steve J
Current Record Holder: Reeves, Steve J
CRH Address: PO Box 653
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $2,407.30
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 894/117; 756/215
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 62, 2nd District, being 1.76 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 26, Page 44. Or as further described in Deed Book 894, Page 117 & Deed Book 756, Page 215. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 076202, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 080123
Defendant in FiFa: Arrington, Michael & Arrington, Karen
Current Record Holder: Arrington, Michael & Karen
CRH Address: 34 Whitefield Walk
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $3,942.63
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 831/77
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 219, 8th District, being 2.10 acres, more or less. Being Lot 23, of Whitfield Subdivision, Phase I. As shown in Plat Book 18, Page 19. Or as further described in Deed Book 831, Page 77. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 080123, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 080133
Defendant in FiFa: Fletcher, Jason D & Fletcher, Christina Leigh
Current Record Holder: Fletcher, Jason D & Christina Leigh
CRH Address: 855 Whitfield Walk
Zebulon, GA 30295
Amount Due: $5,003.33
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 987/162
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 199, 8th District, being 2.30 acres, more or less. Being Lot 36, of Whitfield Subdivision, Phase 2. As shown in Plat Book 19, Page 94. Or as further described in Deed Book 987, Page 162. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 080133, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 082011
Defendant in FiFa: Griffin, Brian Keith
Current Record Holder: Griffin, Brian Keith
CRH Address: PO Box 278
Meansville, GA 30256
Amount Due: $2,751.35
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 988/52
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 202, 8th District, being 7.10 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 988, Page 52. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 082011, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 082015
Defendant in FiFa: Rickerson, Annette G
Current Record Holder: Rickerson, Annette G
CRH Address: 11922 Georgia Highway 109
Meansville, GA 30256
Amount Due: $2,365.19
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 92/322
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 202, 8th District, being 1.50 acres, more or less. Or as further described in Deed Book 92, Page 322. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 082015, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 082055
Defendant in FiFa: Bozeman, Wendell Keith & Bozeman, Annette Griffin
Current Record Holder: Bozeman, Wendell Keith & Annette Griffin
CRH Address: 11922 Georgia Highway 109
Meansville, GA 30256
Amount Due: $870.38
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 688/196
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 202, 8th District, being 3.00 acres, more or less. Being a portion of Tract B. Or as further
described in Deed Book 688, Page 196. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 082055, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 085013D
Defendant in FiFa: Young, Jimmy
Current Record Holder: Young, Jimmy
CRH Address: 480 US Highway 19
Meansville, GA 30256
Amount Due: $1,692.66
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016
Deed Book: 251/877
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 208, 8th District, being 2.01 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 98. Or as further described in Deed Book 251, Page 77. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel
085013D, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 086022F
Defendant in FiFa: Warner, Noel D & Warner, Harriett & Warner, Lois K
Current Record Holder: Warner, Noel D; Warner, Harriett & Warner, Lois K
CRH Address: 1029 Hemphill Road
Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $1,560.21
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 165/340
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 122, 2nd District, being 5.67 acres, more or less. Being Tract A1. As shown in Plat Book 12, Page 66. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 165, Page 340. Less & Except: Right of way described in Deed Book 133, Page 513.
Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 086022F, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 086022H
Defendant in FiFa: Warner, Noel D & Warner, Harriett A & Warner, Lois K
Current Record Holder: Warner, Noel D; Warner, Harriett & Warner, Lois K
CRH Address: 1031 Hemphill Road
Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $2,400.73
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 165/340
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 122, 2nd District, being 8.00 acres, more or less. Being Tract 3. As shown in Plat Book 12, Page 66. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 165, Page 340. Less & Except: Right of way described in Deed Book 133, Page 513. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 086022H, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 086022L
Defendant in FiFa: Warner, Noel D & Warner, Harriett A & Warner, Lois K
Current Record Holder: Warner, Noel D; Warner, Harriett & Warner, Lois K
CRH Address: 7350 Lester Road Apartment 1002
Union City, GA 30291
Amount Due: $1,394.68
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 165/340
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 122, 2nd District, being 4.75 acres, more or less. Being Tract 2B. As shown in Plat Book 12, Page 66. Or as further described as a portion of those tracts in Deed Book 165, Page 340. Less & Except: Right of way described in Deed Book 133, Page 513. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 086022L, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 086036
Defendant in FiFa: Gladden, Kalen S
Current Record Holder: Gladden, Kalen S
CRH Address: 103 Beechwood Court
Griffin, GA 30224
Amount Due: $2,160.08
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 1025/272
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 135, 2nd District, being 3.02 acres, more or less. As shown in Plat Book 4, Page 258. Or as further described in Deed Book 1025, Page 272. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 086036, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 091018A
Defendant in FiFa: Reid, Robena G & Weyland, Jennifer
Current Record Holder: Reid, Robena G & Weyland, Jennifer
CRH Address: 7905 Timarand Court
Lorton, VA 22079
Amount Due: $2,654.33
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017,2016
Deed Book: 274/155
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 125, 8th District, being 15.00 acres, more or less. Being Tract C, of William Gwyn Reid Estate Subdivision. As shown in Plat Book 15, Page 121. Or as further described in Deed Book 274, Page 155. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 091018A, Pike County, Georgia.
Map & Parcel: 094028
Defendant in FiFa: Jaeger, Jodie
Current Record Holder: Jaeger, Jodie
CRH Address: 7 Simmons Way
Ellenwood, GA 30294
Amount Due: $1,442.27
Tax Years Due: 2018,2017
Deed Book: 168/61
Legal Description: All that tract of land being in the: State of Georgia, County of Pike, Land Lot 120, 8th District, being 7.96 acres, more or less. Being Tract 5. As shown in Plat Book 13, Page 142. Or as further described in Deed Book 168, Page 61. Being known as Tax Map & Parcel 094028, Pike County, Georgia.
Donna M. Chapman
* Deed Book: Refers to Deed Records located in the Pike County Courthouse, Clerk of Superior Court’s Office where property is more fully described. 4C226
3/6, 13, 20, 27
