Baseball moves to 6-1 for season

The Pirates prevailed in their first home game of the season to move their schedule to 6-1 on the season. The Pirates faced the Ola Mustangs on Wednesday, Feb. 27 and were all tied up in the sixth inning.
The Mustangs struck first with a run in the second and three runs in the third inning. The Pirates answered back with one run in the third and five runs in the fourth to tie the game at 6-6. But the Pirates pitchers held the Mustangs scoreless in the sixth inning and finished the game strong with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make the final score 9-6 and to increase their record to 6-1 on the season.
Dylan Garner pitched four innings for the Pirates and Davis York pitched three innings in the Pirates win. Garner had three strikeouts and 10 first pitch strikes.
The Pirates missed out on a double header Saturday that was cancelled due to the weather.
The Pirates played region opponent Peach County during yet another away game at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 and they will play Sandy Creek on the road starting at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday, March 6.