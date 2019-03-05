By Anthony Vinson
Build that wall! How about no. A wall along the southern border is a lousy idea. Truth be told, the immediate cessation of illegal immigrants flowing into the country would cause unimagined turmoil. The poultry and agriculture industries would be unable to operate. Residential construction would wobble in an already volatile market. One after another the economic dominoes would fall, leaving we the people in a self-inflicted pickle. Who wants that?
Thinking for a Change: Counting Sheep
