By John Ellis
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
A number of youth and their parents attended the Young Eagles Rally Saturday, Feb. 16 to allow students to take their first flight in an aircraft and learn more about the aviation industry.
[Photo by John Ellis / Pike County Journal Reporter] Many young men and women recently took their first flights at the Young Eagles Rally hosted recently by EAA Chapter 268 at the Alexander Memorial Airport in Williamson. Pictured are two Young Eagles with the pilot who volunteered his time and resources to take them on their first flight (l-r) Grant Helaz, pilot Charles Lindsey and Dandre Golden.
Young Eagles take flight with EAA Chapter 268
