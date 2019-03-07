/Unitedbank
[Photo by John Ellis / Pike County Journal Reporter] Many young men and women recently took their first flights at the Young Eagles Rally hosted recently by EAA Chapter 268 at the Alexander Memorial Airport in Williamson. Pictured are two Young Eagles with the pilot who volunteered his time and resources to take them on their first flight (l-r) Grant Helaz, pilot Charles Lindsey and Dandre Golden.

Young Eagles take flight with EAA Chapter 268

Rachel McDaniel
Thursday, March 7. 2019
By John Ellis
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
 
A number of youth and their parents attended the Young Eagles Rally Saturday, Feb. 16 to allow students to take their first flight in an aircraft and learn more about the aviation industry.

The event was sponsored by EAA Chapter 268 at the Candler Field Museum at Alexander Memorial Airport in Williamson. Several of the youth are on the waiting list to join the Candler Field Youth Aviation program. They needed to have their first flight in an aircraft before they could officially be accepted into the program.

The Young Eagle program has dedicated more than 26 years to giving youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane. More than two million Young Eagles have taken flights since the program was founded in 1992. Many pilots volunteer their time and expenses to influence Young Eagles because they want to share their experiences in aviation and show students how enjoyable and rewarding it can be.

Each Young Eagle took part in preflight briefings and their pilots told them about the airplane they would be riding in and explained its features as well as other information about aviation. The pilots took each student on an airplane ride that lasted about 15 minutes.
