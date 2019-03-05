By John Ellis
news@pikecountygeorgia.com
Restoration of the city of Williamson’s Caboose Museum started on Monday, Feb. 18 as restorer Stephen Cooper, along with the help of Ledarius Henderson and Joe Messier, started the project inside the caboose. They first removed the caboose’s old carpeting and installed new molding while preparing for other upcoming jobs inside the historic caboose. They pressure washed the exterior and plan to maintain the integrity and original look of the caboose as much as possible.
[Photo by John Ellis / Pike County Journal Reporter] The historic caboose in Williamson is being restored and citizens are invited to join in the efforts to renovate the railroad relic. Above, Stephen Cooper carries out a roll of carpet after it was removed as part of the renovation process.
Williamson caboose rejuvenated
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks