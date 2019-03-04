Adrian Hampton

Mr. Adrian Timothy Hampton, age 28, of Zebulon, passed away March 1, 2019. He grew up in Tuscaloosa, AL. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Adrian was a great husband and wonderful dad to two little girls. He enjoyed working on vehicles, playing x-box and shooting guns. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Christine Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife: Kimberly Hampton; daughters: Naomi Hampton and Elizabeth Hampton; mother and step-father: Tisa and Timothy Neace of Hampton; father and step-mother: David and Shannon Hampton of Vance, AL; grandparents: Toni and David Hampton of Tuscaloosa and Hope Neace of Hampton; sister and a brother-in-law: Brooke and Jesse Jones of Locust Grove; brother and sister: Tristan Hampton and Heather Hampton both of Tuscaloosa; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Lisa and Tommy Sparrow of Zebulon; step-sisters and step-brothers: Bailey Neace, Tucker Neace, Landon Neace, Savannah, and Kaysee Loggins; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Linda and Kris Haggerty of Zebulon, Amanda Sparrow and Jamie Harrison of Zebulon; great-grandmother: Nita Rose of Clay, AL; four nephews, two nieces, one great-nephew and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Monday, March 4, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 11 a.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Camp Memorial Park in Fayetteville.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.