Reba Kendrick

Mrs. Reba Louise Benefield Kendrick, age 79, of Griffin, formerly of Zebulon, passed away March 3, 2019. She was born in Ty Ty, GA, daughter of the late John B. Benefield and Agnas Lorene Young Benefield. Reba was an accountant for the Pike County Board of Education for 23 years before retiring. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Milner and enjoyed traveling and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charlie Kendrick, sisters, Nadine Miller and Christine Kelly, brother, John B. Benefield II.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Vickie and Mitchell Cardell of Griffin, Charlotte and Tommy Gibson of Griffin and Charles Robert Jr. “Robby” and Toletta Kendrick of Meansville; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brothers, sisters and their spouses: Betty and Buddy Griffin, Jessie Benefield, James and Kay Benefield, Sydney and June Benefield, Judy and Bobby Hall, Enoch and Rose Benefield, Sybil and Acie Dowling, Jackie Lynn Benefield and Cindy Benefield; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Moody Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, 2-3 p.m., at the funeral home.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.