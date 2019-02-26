Random thoughts to let the readers think too

The trouble with “truth, justice and the American way” (forgive me, Superman) is that not all of us can agree on what “the American way” really is. To some we represent the best of the best countries in the world. To others we are a bloated, uncaring society without regard for treating all Americans with love, truth and justice. To many more we are just a place where we live and don’t care about what goes on in Washington or Atlanta or even our own counties and towns.
It seems perilous to be so divided, and in many ways it truly is. But I cannot remember any time from all the U.S. history I studied, when everyone from all walks of life came together. The possible exception is June 6, 1944, when just about every citizen prayed for 24 hours or more that the Allied invasion of Normandy on the French coast would hasten an end to a terrible World War. Some of us thought that the devastating attacks in 2001 on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon – and almost the White House – would be enough to unite us again.
I don’t have to repeat that our unity lasted for such a short time that nobody remembers how long it was. Even the construction of the 9/11 memorial drew arguments. The polarization of politics and just about everything else became the topmost concern for dang near everybody. We found dozens of ways to define ourselves as the angels or the devils who could never agree to love and cooperate.
Somewhere I think there is a Bible passage about “a voice crying in the wilderness.” My friends, the ethical reporters and editors in my trade are exactly that – voices crying for peaceful settlements of rancorous debates and debacles, for just a few minutes to be spared from being told “who we are” and “what we should think” by the talking heads on television and the rascals on the Internet, for breathing room to deal with our jobs and families without thinking that any minute now we will be subsumed into some other kind of society other than democracy.
I have a dear friend who was also a member of the Class of 1962 at Albany (Georgia) High School; John and I talk regularly on the phone. He is a Vietnam veteran who still suffers some PTSD and many bodily ills from his time in the Army. He calls me when he feels down, or depressed, and as his physical condition has deteriorated there are even more sad days for him. I try to be cheerful, and usually I can make him laugh once or twice. He thinks the world is in the shape it is because “nobody cares about anybody,” which leads to “nobody cares about everybody.”
John speaks true words. And when his time comes, he will die for his country.