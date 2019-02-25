Rev. T.P. Hadley, 92, of Thomaston, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Griffin.
Rev. Hadley was born in Chipley, GA (now Pine Mountain), to a loving farm family on April 16, 1926. His roots were planted and nurtured in the soil of strong family values of honesty, integrity and service to God and man.
He gave his young life to Christ at the age of 11 and answered the call to preach in his senior year of high school. He was ordained to the Gospel Ministry by Bethany Baptist Church of Pine Mountain, GA.
Rev. Hadley received his formal education at Norman College, Mercer University and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as pastor of Marshall Memorial Church in Eatonton; Pine View of LaGrange; Meansville; West End of Manchester, and Faith Church at Cuthbert from which he retired after 18 years as pastor. His ministry covered 56 years.
Rev. Hadley was actively involved in numerous positions in the Association and Community. He also served on the Executive Committee of the Georgia Baptist Convention. After his retirement he was interim pastor of West End, Bethany and Hendricks Churches.
Rev. Hadley was a compassionate preacher, a gracious pastor and a friend. Although his heart beat has ceased it will still be felt in the Lord's work.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Faye Carson Hadley of Thomaston; a daughter, Melinda (Jim) Fowler of Griffin; a son, Michael (Katrina) Hadley of Leesburg; seven grandchildren, Brittany (Tom) Partin, Ashley (Powell) Turner, Breanna (Drew) Naramore, Laura (Taylor) Wars, Greg (Julie) Hadley,
Kayla Hadley and Sarah Hadley; five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, William Leighton Hadley.
Funeral services for Rev. Hadley were held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM in East Thomaston Baptist Church with Rev. Joey Smith and Rev. Danny Stubbs officiating. Burial was in the Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Pine Mountain.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home of Thomaston is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at fletcherdayfuneralhome.com.