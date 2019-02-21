Mr. Barry Wilkerson

Mr. Barry Alan Wilkerson, age 58, of Concord, passed away February 17, 2019.
Barry grew up in Henry County where he excelled at baseball on the Henry County High School team. As a senior he was an All-American pitcher in the East-West Annual All Star game. After graduating in 1978, he attended Southern Tech in Marietta where he played center field. His lighting speed around the bases earned him the nickname “Wheels”.
Barry was very devoted to his family. He was an avid sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching his hometown teams, The Braves, Falcons and GA Bulldogs. He was also a NASCAR fan. He worked at Capitol Materials in Atlanta for the last five years.
Barry was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Randolph Wilkerson and his brother Dale Wilkerson.
He is survived by his wife: Angie Wilkerson; children: Nathan Wilkerson and fiancé Michelle Smith both of Griffin, Jacob Wilkerson of Concord and Emme Wilkerson of Concord; grandchildren: Ashlyn Wilkerson, Hagen Wilkerson, Kaden Mitchell and Kara Mitchell; mother: Quincy Wilkerson of Meansville; brothers, a sister and their spouses: Wayne Wilkerson, Karen and David Jackson and Bobby and Terri Wilkerson all of Meansville; numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, February 20, 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pitts officiating. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, 7327 GA Highway 109, Molena.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.