Pirates Football awards were presented during the annual banquet including the first ever #32 Dylan Strong Award.
“Last year and this year we couldn’t be prouder of how our teams played on the field. However, in the grand scheme of things this seems trivial in what we had to endure this season. Never before has the strength and resolve of our program, school and community been tested like this,” said head Pirates coach Brad Webber. “This season is defined by one thing. The passing of our beloved DT. It is a devastating, tragic loss for Darren and Shannon and the Thomas family and the entire Pirate Nation. However, God had a big plan for DT - one we may never understand here on Earth. It is times like these that we have an opportunity to prove who we are and we are PC! Never have I been more proud to be a Pirate than this year. The outpouring from across the nation, and the state is a testament to the brotherhood of this game and that God had his hand in this. The support this community and school gave the Thomas family and our team is remarkable. Our community grew closer and lives have been changed.”
[Photo by Amber Shoemake / Leland Shoemake Foundation] Pirates football players who were first and second Team All Region 4AAA Players include (front row l-r) Gabe Ramsey, Cole Woerner (second row l-r) Marcus Woods, Colten Fowler, Kale Treadway, Gerald Hines, Jake Patterson, Parker Maddrey (back row l-r) Jacob Reeves, Logan Sage, TC Cook, Logan Price, Chris Watkins, Mason Gilham, Jacob Davidson and Omari Hamm. Below, the first ever #32 Dylan Strong Award was presented. Pictured are (l-r) coach Brad Webber, Logan Sage, Darren Thomas and Shannon Thomas.
Dylan Strong Award, honors bestowed at Pirates banquet
