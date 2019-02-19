Black History Month event set for Feb. 23

A special Black History Program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at True Believers Baptist Church in Molena. The program is hosted by Pike County Branch NAACP Unit 5228 and Concerned Citizens of Pike County.
Rev. Fred Blackmon is pastor of the True Believers Baptist Church and he made local history by being the longest serving member of the Pike County Board of Education. He served on the board of education for 34 years, overseeing many changes in the school system.
All surrounding counties, churches, civic groups and local government affiliates are invited to take an active role in the special program through song, dance, poetry, monologue and to explore avenues of appreciation honoring and recognizing Black History Month. This year’s theme is Black Migrations. A skit titled The Business of the Wall will be performed. It was written by Patricia Beckham and Latreace Key and is centered around scripture detailing how Joshua and the Israelite army brought down the great walls of Jericho.
For more, call Patricia Beckham at 770-468-4937, Linda Parks at 770-468-4621 or Regina Bridges at 770-588-4058.
“This is a county-wide program and everyone is invited,” said Patricia Beckham. “I think it’s going to be a great program and anyone who would like to be added to the program needs to get in touch with us by Feb. 20.”