Pike’s STAR students, teachers honored

Pike County’s STAR students and STAR teachers were recently announced, including Pike County High School’s Brian Gales who selected Laura Douglas as his STAR teacher and CrossPointe Christian Academy’s Katherine “Katie” Brooks who selected Charlsie Park as her STAR teacher.
The PAGE Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program, is in its 61st year and is locally sponsored by the Pike County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber will hold an After Hours event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 in the Chamber lobby for special recognition of the STAR students and teachers.
To obtain the 2019 STAR nomination, graduating high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average.
STAR student Brian Gales, STAR teacher Laura Douglas
Pike County High School’s Brian Gales was recently announced as the STAR student and he selected Laura Douglas as his STAR teacher. He was recently accepted to the University of Georgia and plans to study journalism.
“When it comes to analyzing English, writing and understanding character motivation, Brian is usually spot on. He truly understands the power of language,” said Laura Douglas. “He’s an advanced student who’s really smart. He’s smarter than he lets on and always tries to make people laugh. I knew when he was a freshman that he was advanced and gifted with words. He’s always been analytical and observant. At times he thinks others are smarter than he is, but he’s one of the best analytical thinkers I’ve taught. Brian will tell you that I’m pretty rough on him, and I am. I want him to be so much more than an average student. I want him to be more than he thinks he is capable of being. ”
Brian took several classes with his STAR teacher, including 10th grade Honors/Gifted class as a freshman and AP Literature which is typically a class for seniors but was taken by Brian as a junior.
“I chose Mrs. Douglas because on the SAT and AP Lit Exam I realized how well prepared I was to take those tests thanks to her,” said Brian.
She has taught for 21 years, including 16 years in Pike County. She was selected as STAR teacher two times before. She is the head of the PCHS English Department and a Student Council Sponsor.
“I chose English teaching as my career because I’ve always loved to read, and I wanted to share that love with my students. However, I’m honored to be allowed to teach them. They are amazing young people. My students may drive me bonkers, but I truly love them,” she said. “Brian choosing me as his STAR teacher was completely shocking. I wasn’t at all surprised that he earned the highest SAT score, but I was astounded that he picked me! When he walked in my classroom that day to tell me he was STAR student, I’m sure my response was something like ‘What are you doing in here then?’ It took me a moment to realize he chose me. It was a complete surprise.”
In addition to serving as the Athletics Correspondent intern for PCHS, he is also a member of the Academic Team, Beta Club and National Honor Society.
“Last year, Mr. Huffstetler approached me about what student I knew who would be interested in interning for the Pike County Journal Reporter. He wanted to know what junior was the best writer. I immediately responded “Brian Gales! He’s the best writer I have in AP Literature. He can write and he loves sports. He’s the one,” said Douglas.
Brian is the son of Chris Gales and Lori Gales and brother of Valerie Gales, Dalton Gales and Maya Gales. He is the grandson of Betty and David Gales of Macon.
“I was surprised and excited to learn that I had won StAR Student.” he said. “I’d like to thank my parents for pushing me to do well in school.”
STAR student Katie Brooks, STAR teacher Charlsie Park
CrossPointe Christian Academy in Hollonville recently announced Katherine Brooks as their STAR student and she selected Dr. Charlsie Park as her STAR teacher.
After graduation Katie plans to attend Georgia State University and study Linguistics and Marketing.
“When Katie Brooks was in 8th grade, she took my writing class. I was and am in awe of her writing ability, so I was quite happy when she was able to squeeze writing into her schedule for second semester last year,” said Dr. Park. “She was also in my tenth grade American Literature class, where she was again a joy. She enjoyed and understood what we read, and I was always glad when she shared her insights during class discussion.”
Dr. Park says she chose to be an English teacher because she loves to read and wanted to share that love with her students. She has taught for a total of 22 years, including two years in the Pike County School System, 10 years part-time at Gordon and 10 years at CrossPointe Christian Academy.
She has earned the honor of being STAR teacher twice. In addition to being a teacher, she is a wife, mother of four, grandmother of three and an active member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
“She is the teacher who has helped me the most, in and out of the classroom,” said Katie in describing how she selected her STAR teacher.
Katie’s older brother DJ Brooks was the STAR student for the 2017-18 school year.
She is supported by her parents, Candace and Dean Brooks, and her grandparents, Liz and Barry O’Neal.
There will be a reception held for the STAR students and teachers from CrossPointe Christian Academy and Pike County High School at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce office on Thursday, Feb. 28.