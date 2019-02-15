Mr. William Kelly Jones, Sr. (Bill or Billy), of Zebulon, Ga., age 85, died from injuries in an automobile accident on February 14, 2019. He was born on February 10, 1934.
He was born to the late Troy Wise and Mattie Williams Jones. He was preceded in death by his brother Leamon Jones, and Mary Emily Hammond Jones (his wife of 29 years).
Billy served in the Navy from 1950 - 1954. During his life he also worked for IBM-Dundee Mills, Southern States, and National Life and Accident Insurance Company for 20 years. He was an avid gardener, loved to fish and in his younger days, hunt. He worked in produce at Giant Mart and Freshway.
He is survived by 4 children. Wanda (Jones) and Zane Lee of Lifsey Springs, Kelly and Jenni Jones of Seneca, SC, Luann (Jones) and Dan Seevers of Suwannee, GA, and Davey and Robin Jones of Williamson, GA. Also 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Margaret Jones O’Barr and his brother and sister-in-law Edwards and Hester Jones, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit the family on Saturday, February 16, 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Ryan Christopher officiating. Burial will follow in Meansville Congregational Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.