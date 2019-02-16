By Alyssa Williams
J. Joel Edwards Public Library
During the month of February, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library is hosting the beautiful and unique artwork of Pike County native, Heather Clark McLaurin.
McLaurin began painting as a small child and, over the last five years, has turned her passion into a career. She is a self-taught artist and has worked with a variety of media including watercolor, acrylic, oils and inks.
Smoke art on display at library
