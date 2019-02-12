Eight PCHS wrestlers qualify for state meet

Pike County qualified seven boys and one girl for the state meet next week in Macon.
On the girls side, the GHSA is hosting the very first all-girls state wrestling meet. All classifications will be combined into one tournament. Jessica Bell won sectionals and will represent Pike in this tournament at 95 pounds.
On the boys side, Zack Czarnata placed sixth, Brandon Holloway fifth, Cole Woerner third, Logan Sage third, Jake Patterson third, John Lovett second and Mason Gilham second. The guys and the sectional side will meet up with the other sectional side for the state meet. The meet will be a 12-man bracket and the top six will place and receive a medal as a state placer. Leon Carroll and Noah Keffer are also state alternates for the state tournament which starts Thursday morning.