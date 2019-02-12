Pike Health Fair set for 3-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15

The Pike County Health Fair will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15 at the Pike County Middle School commons. Several free screenings will be available, including HIV and Hepatitis C, Body Mass Index, cholesterol, glucose, bone density and blood pressure.
“We will also have a medication take back station, bring your old or expired prescriptions – no questions asked,” said Angela H. Farr, Public Health Registered Nurse Supervisor at the Pike County Health Department. “There will also be information available about dental care, domestic violence, home health care, hospice care, hearing screening, infection control, occupation and physical therapy, breast health and counseling. The screenings and information are being provided at no charge to all participants. This will allow our community to obtain a baseline health screening.”
Vendors will include Pike County Health Department, District 4 Public Health, Coastal Home Care, WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital, Upson Regional Medical Center, Department of Family and Children Services, McIntosh Trail, Brightmoor Hospice, Palmetto Dentistry, Promise Place, Connect Hearing and the Pike Sheriff’s Office.
The Pike Health Department offers a variety of services, call 770-567-8972 for an appointment. Most major insurances are accepted. Some services are billed based on income. Some of the services provided include family planning, well child checks, immunizations, travel vaccinations, developmental screenings, breast exams, paps, hearing, vision, dental screenings, pregnancy testing and presumptive medicaid.