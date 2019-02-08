Paula White - cherished wife, beloved mother, adored aunt, great aunt, and great-great aunt and friend to all - passed away on February 4, 2019, at The Harbor, Renaissance Marquis, Rome, Georgia. She is predeceased by her parents, Horace and Alma Whatley, and a sister, June Whatley Daniel. She is survived by her husband, Leonard White; her son, Rick White; and her niece, Dannette Daniel Duckworth.
Paula was born at Emory Hospital and grew up in Zebulon, Georgia. Paula and her family suffered a traumatic event with the death of her father when she was very young. His death plunged the family into desperate circumstances, but they were able to overcome adversity and prospered. These experiences shaped Paula’s personality: resilient, determined, thrifty, and caring.
Following graduation from Zebulon High School, she attended West Georgia College, where she met the love of her life, Leonard. They began dating there and continued dating at the University of Georgia, where she obtained her undergraduate in Home Economics, and her MEd. She was a member of PEO, Chapter AO, and loved and was loved by her PEO sisters.
Leonard and Paula dated for three years before getting married. They were married 62 years.
After graduation, she embarked on a teaching career, focused primarily on elementary students. At first, she taught at Model School, but the majority of her career was spent in DeKalb County, from which she retired. Post retirement and in later life, Paula and Leonard loved traveling, particularly to Elder Hostels, and traveling out west and cruising.
A visitation service was held at Daniel’s Funeral Home, Rome, on Thursday, February 7th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service was conducted at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Rome, Georgia, on Friday, February 8th at 2 p.m. A private graveside service for the family followed at Oaknoll Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church (1941 Shorter Avenue, Rome, GA 30165).