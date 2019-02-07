Pike County Primary School will celebrate Hero Day as they honor fallen police officer, Chase Maddox. His son Bradin Maddox is a student at the primary school and Feb. 9 is the anniversary of his dad's end of watch. Many officers will provide an escort for Chase's son and there will be many marked cars at the primary school around 8:30 a.m. from both the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Locus Grove Police Department.
The primary school sold 575 bracelets with proceeds going to the Chase it Up Inc. foundation that was set up in his memory by his wife Alex. The foundation offers support to officers and their families. Students are encouraged to wear blue on Friday as well as their Chase it Up bracelets.