Mr. Darryl Greene, age 57, of Molena, passed away February 4, 2019, at his home. He grew up in Kentucky, son of the late George Greene, Sr. and Nora Thompson Greene. Darryl served in the United States Army for six years. He worked as a Service Writer Drivability Mechanic for Cooper Lake Chevron for many years. For the last 18 years he worked at Concord Café with his wife Linda. He was called “the man up front.” He also handled all of the office work there. He was a Mason and member of the Sandy Springs Masonic Lodge #124. He loved being around children and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda M. Greene; children, Russell Wayne Greene (Kandace) of Milton, Christy Thiel (James) of Concord, and John Elder of Concord; grandchildren, Zoe, Jackson, Lauren, Kaleigh, Dalton and Patrick; great-grandson, Waylon; brothers, David Greene (Kathy) of Corbin, KY and Homer Greene (Lisa) of Gray, KY; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home. Friends may visit the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
