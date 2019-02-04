/Unitedbank
/Eedition

Gina Stone

Posted by
Rachel McDaniel
in Death Notices
Monday, February 4. 2019

Ms. Gina Ann Stone, age 53, of Zebulon, passed away January 31, 2019, at the Macon Medical Center. She grew up in Zebulon and graduated from Barnesville Academy.  She earned her Bachelor’s of Science and Master’s degrees from Mercer University in Macon. Gina was an educator for 24 years.  She also earned teaching endorsements in both reading and math. She began her career with Georgia Pre-K, where she worked for 20 years, and was currently teaching fourth grade at Rosa Taylor Elementary School in Macon. She always had a great love for children. Gina was a member of Rock Springs Church in Milner and enjoyed Bible Journaling.

She is survived by her parents:  Jimmy and Melody Stone of Zebulon; sister and brother-in-law: Ginger and Henry Lester of Byron; brother: James Stone of Zebulon; nephews, nieces and their spouses: Matthew and Evelyn Lester, Christopher and Chasity Lester, Emily and Bryan Mattox, and Tiffani Stone; grandmother: Vivian Peace of Patmos; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
 
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, February 3, 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home.  Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 4, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Lester officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery.
 
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Only registered users may comment on stories. Please login or register to post comments. Your browser must support cookies.
The author does not allow comments to this entry
Copyright © 2008-2012 The Pike County Journal-Reporter