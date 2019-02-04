Gina Stone

She is survived by her parents: Jimmy and Melody Stone of Zebulon; sister and brother-in-law: Ginger and Henry Lester of Byron; brother: James Stone of Zebulon; nephews, nieces and their spouses: Matthew and Evelyn Lester, Christopher and Chasity Lester, Emily and Bryan Mattox, and Tiffani Stone; grandmother: Vivian Peace of Patmos; numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
Friends may visit the family on Sunday, February 3, 3-5 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 4, 2 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Rev. Henry Lester officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Springs Church Cemetery.
Moody-Daniel Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.