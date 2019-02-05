Varsity wrestling wins Area!

Pike County High School’s varsity wrestling team won first in the Area on Saturday, Feb. 2. The team had 12 out of 14 athletes place and qualify for the Sectional tournament.
The place winners include Williams Lemachs in fourth, Matt Hale, Trenton Coley and Zach Czarnota in third, Noah Keffer and Brandon Holloway in second and Area Champions Cole Woerner, John Lovett, Leon Carroll, Mason Gilham, Logan Sage and Jake Patterson. Greylen Moon will be an alternate after placing fifth and Jessica Bell will compete in the first ever girls State meet.
The team won the tournament by more than 50 points and have now swept both the team Duals and Traditional Championships. Five of the final six matches in the finals ended with Pike Wrestlers pinning their opponents.