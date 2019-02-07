SeaWolves secure top spots at regional meet

At the recent regional swim meet in Columbus, Georgia, local swimmers of the Seawolves swim team outperformed much larger teams. In a meet with more than 350 swimmers and only 20 top two finisher medals offered, the Seawolves and their 11 total swimmers brought home four top medals with Asher Cooper, 11, and Katie Ward, 11, both qualifying first overall (out of nine events completed). Both Mallorie Moore, 9, and Miles Stansberry, 13, received the second place overall medal for their age classes.
In a daunting three-day meet that ran more than 10 hours per day over the weekend, the swimmers had to qualify in the morning races and then compete again in the finals late that evening.
“This all day meet structure is critical for our swimmers to get ready for the winter state meet at Georgia Tech in a few weeks,” said coach Eric Snell. “State cuts are extremely hard to get during the winter season as the times are based on allowing very few swimmers into each event each year.”
To get into the winter state meet, swimmers must have qualifying times in a sanctioned meet in the past year.
The Seawolves now have four swimmers that qualify for their state cuts and one more meet for a few more chances to add more cuts to their team.
Asher Cooper leads the team by qualifying in 17 different events.
Mallorie Moore now has nine of her possible 10 cuts and Katie Ward has 10 of her cuts for the winter state meet.
Lawson Stansberry has one cut and hopes to add a few more before the state meet in February.
“These are outstanding results for a team that is only one year old this month,” said head coach Nathan Wilson. “Last year we had two swimmers qualify for about 15 events so to already have four swimmers with 37 qualifying events this year is just awesome.”
Asher Cooper has now qualified for his AAAA national times for two events. He has quad A times in both his 400 Individual Medley (a race of 100 yards of each of the four strokes) and his 500 Freestyle.
“Quad A times means that a swimmer is in the top 1% or better in the nation for those events so to have Asher get such times in clearly the hardest and most brutal events in the sport is amazing and something Asher has worked very hard to achieve,” said coach Eric. “Of the 11 swimmers who attended the Columbus meet, we had more than 95% of our events with faster times and most of that occurred in just one to two months since our last meet. We have been focusing on training them for goal times this winter and the results really show.”
The Seawolves accept new swimmers all year and have programs for 5 year olds up through adults. For more information, visit their website at SeaWolvesSwim.com.