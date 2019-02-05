Walking back through the years

By Charlotte Kirkland
Let’s take a walk back through the years.
It was a warm spring evening back in 1991. I came home from work and Harold had a nice supper on the table all ready to be eaten. Harold’s plant had closed and he was lucky enough to get an early retirement so he often had supper ready when I got home. He’s a pretty good cook too, I might add.
Pictured (l-r), Larry Lawrence, Ken Jones, Jimmy and Houston Hatchett, Lynwood Lynch (on ladder), Dennis Gambrell, Jack Martin, an unidentified worker and Harold Kirkland take a break during the second big work day on the Hollonville Opry House on May 18, 1991. All during that spring, volunteers worked to turn an old seed barn into what was Pike County’s premiere music venue until it closed Jan. 26, 2018.
